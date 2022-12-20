Share All sharing options for: Where to Ring in 2023 Around D.C.

It’s time to bid adieu to 2022, and lots of restaurants across D.C. are gearing up for epic year-end celebrations. Whether it be an all-inclusive shindig or a quiet dinner with a modest champagne toast, time-sensitive tickets and reservations guarantee a memorable evening full of opulence, sparkles, cocktails, and decadent eats.

With celebratory feasts and toasts at Caribbean, barbecue, Japanese, and Peruvian establishments, to name a few, there are plenty of NYE options to satisfy just about any budget and palate.