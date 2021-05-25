 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Salt Line’s popular Nashville-hot soft shell crab dish recently returned for the season at its Navy Yard and Ballston locations.
Salt Line/official photo

Where to Still Spot Soft Shell Crabs Around D.C.

Find the Mid-Atlantic favorite fried, tucked into sandwiches, and stuffed inside sushi rolls

by Tierney Plumb Updated
Salt Line’s popular Nashville-hot soft shell crab dish recently returned for the season at its Navy Yard and Ballston locations.
| Salt Line/official photo
by Tierney Plumb Updated

It’s almost last call for soft shell crabs, a Mid-Atlantic favorite that becomes available when Chesapeake Bay blue crabs molt from their hard shells each year. D.C. chefs are preparing the late spring-to-early summer specialty with seasonal ingredients like asparagus and tomatoes. Spot them in sandwiches, as part of weekly specials, or inside sushi rolls. Equinox chef Todd Gray, who got in on the season early this year, tells Eater many crabs are in between sheddings right now and more softies should return to menus in July.

Given their relative scarcity and popularity, it’s always best to confirm with restaurants if that they have soft shells on hand.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Kao Thai Restaurant

8650 Colesville Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 495-1234
Visit Website

The “chef’s special” at the Silver Spring eatery is lightly battered and fried, topped with yellow curry or chili basil sauce and served with white jasmine rice ($21.95).

2651 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
(202) 299-9448
Visit Website

A soft shell crab basket ($17) can be jazzed up with Cajun seasoning, served with regular or Cajun fries at this DMV-wide chain.

2321 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 450-2151
Visit Website

Chef Darren Norris puts a Japanese spin on the Chesapeake Bay delicacy at his Adams Morgan izakaya. Crispy soft shell crab joins sweet chili sesame mazemen (brothless ramen), scallion, beni shoga, and a heap of noodles for one filling entree ($25). On the sushi side, crispy soft crab stars in a Spider Roll ($18) with cucumber and avocado. Order both from the basement Shibuya Eatery or up at its penthouse cocktail bar (Death Punch).

A soft shell crab entree at Shibuya Eatery.
Shibuya Eatery/official photo

1200 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 331-7310
Visit Website

The West End raw bar sends out the seasonal delicacy several ways as a special (when they can get them in). There’s a soft shell crab app with lemon, clam juice, and saffron ($25) and a softy-and-crab cake tower ($40).

A soft shell entree with mashed potatoes, asparagus and lemon-butter sauce at Grillfish ($40).
Grillfish/official photo

1100 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 681-7516
Visit Website

Tom Cunanan and Paolo Dungca’s fast-casual Filipino stall in the downtown outpost of the Block food hall tucks chicken-fried soft shell crab in a bright purple ube mantou (steamed bun), dressed with chili/crab-fat mayo, cilantro, hot honey, and cucumbers. Available Fridays through Sundays while they last. PogiBoy just got major props by Food & Wine, gracing the cover of their new “Innovators” issue.

6. Brine

1359 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 591-1739
Visit Website

The essential seafood and raw bar on H Street NE started sending out seasonal softies this month. Cornmeal-crusted soft shell crabs are only served as a special when they get them in fresh, but they’ve typically been available on weekends (market price).

750 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 489-0140
Visit Website

The glitzy surf-and-turf standby near the White House sends out a fried soft shell crab appetizer simply served alongside lemon garlic butter ($19.95).

A soft shell crab app at Joe’s.
Joe’s Seafood/official photo

8. NewBigWong

610 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Visit Website

The Chinese staple’s salt-and-pepper soft shell crab entree, located under the “chef’s suggestions” section, brings the heat ($21.95).

707 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 349-3700
Visit Website

The local chain of trusty bar and grills offers a soft shell crab entree dressed with savory watercress and cucumber salad, crispy potatoes, scallions, and avocado buttermilk aioli ($21.99). It’s only available at select Clyde’s locations, Gallery Place being one of them.

1127 N Hudson St
Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 522-7110
Visit Website

Arlington’s cult favorite for Vietnamese food is back with a hefty helping of two Saigon-style soft shell crabs that are deep fried and sauteed with garlic, ginger, jalapenos, and house seasonings, all served atop a bed of fresh salad. The gluten-free entree (market price) comes with a hit lemon pepper dipping sauce made on-site.

Tierney Plumb/Eater D.C.

2902 Minnesota Ave SE
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 583-2722
Visit Website

This casual crab house in Southeast sends out Maryland softies in sandwich form. Battered in its house breading and fried, softies come on a bun with toppings of choice. The “works” includes lettuce, tomato, fried onions, mayo, pickles, and hot peppers ($11.99). Order online.

12. The Salt Line

79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 506-2368
Visit Website

Chef Kyle Bailey brings back his popular Nashville-hot softshell crab dish at his Navy Yard and Ballston locations. The crabs are buttermilk-fried, topped with homemade hot sauce and served with pickled green tomatoes and a black garlic-infused honey with griddled white bread.

Chef Kyle Bailey brings back his popular Nashville-hot softshell crab dish with black-garlic honey.
Salt Line/official photo

7305 Richmond Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
(571) 777-5655
Visit Website

For just $14, try a fried basket of softies and fries at this all-seafood stalwart in Alexandria. Carryout and delivery are available.

