It’s almost last call for soft shell crabs, a Mid-Atlantic favorite that becomes available when Chesapeake Bay blue crabs molt from their hard shells each year. D.C. chefs are preparing the late spring-to-early summer specialty with seasonal ingredients like asparagus and tomatoes. Spot them in sandwiches, as part of weekly specials, or inside sushi rolls. Equinox chef Todd Gray, who got in on the season early this year, tells Eater many crabs are in between sheddings right now and more softies should return to menus in July.

Given their relative scarcity and popularity, it’s always best to confirm with restaurants if that they have soft shells on hand.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.